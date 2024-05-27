Open Menu

Cricket: Kolkata V Hyderabad IPL Final Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 27, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Cricket: Kolkata v Hyderabad IPL final scoreboard

Chennai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Sunday:

Sunrisers Hyderabad

A. Sharma b Starc 2

T. Head c Gurbaz b Arora 0

R. Tripathi c Ramandeep b Starc 9

A. Markram c Starc b Russell 20

N. Kumar Reddy c Gurbaz b Rana 13

H. Klaasen b Rana 16

S. Ahmed c Narine b Varun 8

A. Samad c Gurbaz b Russell 4

P. Cummins c Starc b Russell 24

J. Unadkat lbw b Narine 4

B. Kumar not out 0

Extras (b5, lb2, w6) 13

Total (all out, 18.3) 113

Did not bat: T Natarajan

Fall of wickets: 1-2 (Abhishek), 2-6 (Head), 3-21 (Tripathi), 4-47 (Reddy), 5-62 (Markram), 6-71 (Ahmed), 7-77 (Samad), 8-90 (Klaasen), 9-113 (Unadkat), 10-113 (Cummins)

Bowling: Starc 3-0-14-2, Arora 3-0-24-1 (w4), Rana 4-1-24-2 (w1), Narine 4-0-16-1, Russell 2.

3-0-19-3 (w1), Chakravarthy 2-0-9-1

Kolkata Knight Riders (target 114)

R. Gurbaz lbw Ahmed 39

S. Narine c Ahmed b Cummins 6

V. Iyer not out 52

S. Iyer not out 6

Extras (b4, lb2, w5) 11

Total (2 wickets, 10.3 overs) 114

Did not bat: R. Singh, A. Russell, R. Singh, M. Starc, V. Arora, H. Rana, V. Chakravarthy

Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Narine), 2-102 (Gurbaz)

Bowling: Kumar 2-0-25-0 (w1), Cummins 2-0-18-1 (w1), T. Natarajan 2-0-29-0 (w2), Ahmed 2.3-0-22-1, Unadkat 1-0-9-0, Markram 1-0-5-0

Toss: Hyderabad

result: Kolkata won by eight wickets

Umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND), Nitin Menon (IND)

tv Umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)

Match Referee: Manu Nayar (IND)

