Cricket legend Zaheer Abbas released from hospital

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan's former captain and former ICC President Zaheer Abbas has been released from Hammersmith hospital in London after two months of treatment on Sunday.

According to his wife Samina Abbas, the legendary cricketer was admitted to London St Mary's hospital suffering from COVID and Pneumonia last June.

The legendary batsman remains the only Asian batsman to score over hundred first class centuries.