Cricket Lovers Celebrate Pakistan's Victory In T-20 World Cup Semi Final

Muhammad Rameez Published November 09, 2022 | 07:04 PM

The cricket lovers in Hyderabad celebrated and raised slogans of Pakistan Zindabad after the Pakistani cricket team reached the final of the T-20 World Cup

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :The cricket lovers in Hyderabad celebrated and raised slogans of Pakistan Zindabad after the Pakistani cricket team reached the final of the T-20 World Cup.

In the first semi-final match of the T-20 World Cup in Sydney, Pakistan defeated the New Zealand team and qualified for the final after which celebrations were started across the country, including Hyderabad.

Cricket fans came out of their homes as soon as the match ended and celebrated the victory of the national team.

Youths belonging to the city, Latifabad and Qasimabad celebrated Pakistan's victory in T-20 World cup win against New Zealand and chanted slogans in favour of the national cricket team.

They paid tribute to national heroes for their best performance in the first semi final match played on Sidney cricket ground and hoped that Pakistan will win the final match to be held on Sunday.

