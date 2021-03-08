Cricket Match: Differently-able children defeat disability

(@fidahassanain)

Lahore Eagle team defeated Lahore Tigers by five wickets in the match organized by Centre for Special Needs under the aegis of Al-Khidmat Al-Nisa Welfare Society.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2021) A cricket match was organized for differently-able children for their re-creation on Monday.

Centre for Special Needs organized special event for the differently-able children at a local ground in Lahore. The children by defeating disabilities played and enjoy cricket.

Tauseef Rehman was the special guest in the match while families of the differently-abe children including Sheikh Pervez and Samina Mir accompanied the children and they enjoyed while seeing their children playing cricket.

“Al-Khidmat Al-Nisa Welfare Society is a trusted organization which is working for the welfare of the children with disabilities,” said Tauseef-ur-Rehman, appreciating it for organizing match for differently-able children.

The teachers and the many other participants also lauded the initiative for the children with different abilities, saying that it would give them confidence besides happiness and joy.

“We must respect differently-able children,” said Rashid who was there to see his nephew playing cricket.

“This initiative is highly commendable. We should treat special children. They should be made aware of the activities of the society,” he added.

There were two teams; Lahore Tiger and Lahore Eagle and Lahore Eagle team defeated Lahore Tigers by five wickets. At the end, trophies and prizes were distributed among the players of the victorious team. The participants appreciated the match.

“Centre for Special Needs is providing all facilities to the children. Our team has been registered in the Olympics and the welfare of persons with disabilities is the top priority of the organization. These Children are our own children and we must take care of them,” Al-Khidmat Al-Nisa Welfare Society Chairperson Samina Mir said.