Cricket match, walk to celebrate World Anti-Drug Day

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) On the occasion of the World Anti-Drug Day, Excise and Taxation a cricket match and a walk was held between journalists and Excise and Taxation team in order to aware the youth from blight of drugs and encouraging them towards positive activities.

Journalists XI won the competition by defeating the Excise and Taxation team wherein followed by a walk. After the match, both the teams also conducted a drug awareness walk.

The Excise team was led by ETO the Counter Narcotics Operation Dr. Majid Khan, while he was accompanied by Ejaz Khan, Muhammad Ikram and Hameedullah and other personalities of the Excise Department.

The journalists XI team was led by General Secretary Peshawar Press Club Irfan Musazai.

The first two cricket matches played between Excise, and Taxation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and journalists at Sher Khan Stadium was very interesting and the match was tied as the match reached the last ball, the Journalists XI team won the toss and batted first. In the loss of 4 players scored 117 runs in which Shah Faisal stood out with 53 runs.

Excise and Taxation scored 63 runs in the allotted overs in the second match, in response to which the Journalists' XI team reached the target without the loss of any wicket, which included Waqar Ahmed's brilliant innings of 40 runs and Shah Faisal's 25 runs.