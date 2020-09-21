Cricket moves out of India to UAE due to surge in Covid-19

(@fidahassanain)

The BCCI and Emirates Cricket Board have signed a Memorandum of Understanding and hosting agreement for IPL 2021 and England Series due to surge in Covid-19.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 21st, 2020) India which is the second worst-hit Covid-19 country on the world-map was going to UAE for cricket, the latest reports said on Monday

Cricket is going out of India after rising Covid-19 cases and getting back to Pakistan after significant decline in the virus cases.

After this new agreement, UAE would be the second option for India’s home series if the surge in COVID-19 cases continues.

Taking to Twitter, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said: “I along with Vice Chairman of Emirates Cricket Board, Khalid Al Zarooni signed an MoU & Hosting agreement between @BCCI and @EmiratesCricket to boost the cricketing ties between our countries,”.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Treasurer Arun Dhunmal also joined Jay Shah on the occasion.

There are reports that Indian would not be able to host IPL 2021 due to surge in Covid-19 and was likely to be hosted again in the UAE if the current situation persisted in India.

According to PTI, there were two major events; England home series and IPL 2021 and both could be played in UAE this time again.

Moved out of India due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the 13th edition of the IPL will be held in the three venues of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE.

Starting Saturday with a clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and runners-up Chennai Super Kings, the IPL will conclude on November 10. Dubai will play host to 24 games, 20 matches will be hosted by Abu Dhabi while Sharjah will hold 12 games.

However, the dates and venues will b released later for the playoff stags.