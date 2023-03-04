Cricket: Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Giants WPL T20 scores

Brief scores from the first innings of the inaugural Twenty20 match of the Women's Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants in Mumbai on Saturday

Mumbai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Brief scores from the first innings of the inaugural Twenty20 match of the Women's Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants in Mumbai on Saturday:Mumbai Indians 207-5 in 20 overs (Hayley Matthews 47, Harmanpreet Kaur 65, Amelia Kerr 45; Sneh Rana 2-43, Tanuja Kanwar 1-12, Ashleigh Gardner 1-38) v Gujarat GiantsToss: Gujarat Giants