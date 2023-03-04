Cricket: Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Giants WPL T20 scores

Brief scores from the inaugural T20 match of the Women's Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Saturday

Mumbai Indians 207-5 in 20 overs (Hayley Matthews 47, Harmanpreet Kaur 65, Amelia Kerr 45; Sneh Rana 2-43, Tanuja Kanwar 1-12, Ashleigh Gardner 1-38) Gujarat Giants 64 for nine in 15.

1 overs (Dayalan Hemalatha 29,Monica Patel 10, Georgia Wareham 8; Saika Ishaque 4-11, Nat Sciver-Brunt 2-5, Amelia Kerr 2-12)Toss: Gujarat GiantsResult: Mumbai Indians won by 143 runs