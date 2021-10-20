Cricket: Namibia v Netherlands T20 World Cup scoreboard

Scoreboard of the first round match in the Twenty20 World Cup between Namibia and Netherlands in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Scoreboard of the first round match in the Twenty20 World Cup between Namibia and Netherlands in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday: Netherlands M.

O'Dowd run out (Erasmus/Wiese) 70 S. Myburgh c Baard b Frylinck 17 R. van der Merwe c Scholtz b Wiese 6 C. Ackermann c Erasmus b Frylinck 35 S. Edwards not out 21 L. van Beek not out 2 Extras: (b1, lb4, w8) 13 Total (4 wickets, 20 overs) 164 Did not bat: B.

de Leede, R. ten Doeschate, P. Seelaar (capt), T. van der Gugten, F. Klaassen Fall of wickets: 1-42 (Myburgh), 2-55 (Van der Merwe), 3-137 (Ackermann), 4-157 (O'Dowd) Bowling: Scholtz 4-0-31-0 (w1), Wiese 4-0-32-1, Trumpelmann 4-0-32-0 (w2), Frylinck 4-0-36-2 (w2), Smit 4-0-28-0 (w2) Namibia S.

Baard b Seelaar 19 Z. Green b Klaassen 15 C. Williams b Ackermann 11 G. Erasmus c Edwards b van der Gugten 32 D. Wiese not out 66 J. Smit not out 14 Extras (b2, lb2, nb1, w4) 9 Total (4 wickets; 19 overs) 166 Did not bat: M.

van Lingen, J. Frylinck, J.N. Loftie-Eaton, R. Trumpelmann, B. Scholtz Fall of wickets: 1-34 (Green), 2-47 (Williams), 3-52 (Baard), 4-145 (Erasmus) Bowling: Klaassen 4-0-14-1 (w1, 1nb), Ackermann 3-0-32-1 (w0, nb1), Van Beek 4-0-39-0 (w3), Van der Gugten 3-0-32-1,V an der Merwe 2-0-22-0, Seelaar 2-1-8-1, De Leede 1-0-15-0 Toss: Namibia result: Namibia won by six wickets Umpires: Langton Rusere (ZIM), Michael Gough (ENG)tv Umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)