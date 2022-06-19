Cricket: Netherlands v England 2nd ODI scorecard

Amstelveen, Netherlands, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Scoreboard after the Netherlands' innings in the second one-day international against England at VRA cricket ground in Amstelveen on Sunday.

Game shortened due to rain delay: The Netherlands innings (41 overs): Vikramjit Singh c Carse b Willey 10 Max O'Dowd c Malan b Rashid 7 Tom Cooper lbw Carse 17 Bas de Leede c Willey b Livingstone 34 Scott Edwards run out Willey 78 Teja Nidamanuru 28 Logan van Beek not out 30 Tim Pringle b Rashid 0 Shane Snater not out 17 Extras: 14 b5, lb 5, w4, nb0, p0 Total: 235-7 (41 overs, RR 5.

73) Did not bat: Aryan Dutt, Vivian KingmaFall of wickets: 17-1 (Singh), 34-2 (O'Dowd), 36-3 (Cooper), 97-4 (De Leede), 170-5 (Nidamanuru), 189-6 (Edwards), 191-7 (Pringle)Bowling: Willey 8-0-46-2, Topley 8-1-35-0, Rashid 9-0-50-2, Carse 7-0-36-1, Ali 4-0-30-0, Livingstone 5-0-28-1