Cricket: Netherlands v England 3rd ODI scorecard

Amstelveen, Netherlands, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Completed scoreboard in the third one-day international between the Netherlands and England at VRA cricket Ground in Amstelveen on Wednesday Netherlands V.

Singh c Malan b Willey 6 M. O'Dowd c Buttler b Livingstone 50 T. Cooper c Livingstone b Carse 33 B. de Leede c Rashid b Carse 56 S. Edwards c Roy b Payne 64 T. Nidamanuru st Buttler b Rashid 4 L.

van Beek c Rashid b Willey 0 T. Pringle run out (Malan/Payne) 6 A. Dutt b Willey 0 F. Klaassen not out 3 P. van Meekeren b Willey 2 Extras: (b2, lb3, nb2, w13) 20 Total: (all out, 49.2 overs) 244 Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Singh), 2-88 (Cooper), 3-119 (O'Dowd), 4-203 (De Leede), 5-215 (Nidamanuru), 6-216 (Van Beek), 7-233 (Pringle), 8-237 (Dutt), 9-240 (Edwards), 10-244 (Van Meekeren) Bowling: Willey 8.2-0-36-4 (1w), Payne 9-1-38-1 (3w), Curran 6-0-35-0 (2w), Carse 8-0-49-2 (2nb, 1w), Livingstone 8-0-40-1 (2w), Rashid 10-0-41-1 (2w) England J.

Roy not out 101 P. Salt b Van Meekeren 49 D. Malan b Van Meekeren 0 J. Buttler not out 86 Extras: (lb5, nb1, w6) 12 Total: (2 wickets, 30.1 overs) 248 Did not bat: Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, David Payne Fall of wickets: 1-85 (Salt), 2-85 (Malan) Bowling: Klaassen 7-0-42-0 (5w), Van Beek 6-0-48-0, Van Meekeren 7-0-59-2 (1nb), Pringle 6.1-0-50-0, Dutt 2-0-22-0, De Leede 2-0-22-0 (1w) result: England won by eight wickets Player of the match: Jason Roy (ENG) Player of the series: Jos Buttler (ENG) Series: England win three-match series 3-0 Toss: England Umpires: Rizwan Akram (NED), Paul Reiffel (AUS)tv umpire: Adriaan van den Dries (NED)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)