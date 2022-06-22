UrduPoint.com

Cricket: Netherlands V England 3rd ODI Scorecard

Muhammad Rameez Published June 22, 2022 | 11:27 PM

Cricket: Netherlands v England 3rd ODI scorecard

Completed scoreboard in the third one-day international between the Netherlands and England at VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen on Wednesday

Amstelveen, Netherlands, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Completed scoreboard in the third one-day international between the Netherlands and England at VRA cricket Ground in Amstelveen on Wednesday Netherlands V.

Singh c Malan b Willey 6 M. O'Dowd c Buttler b Livingstone 50 T. Cooper c Livingstone b Carse 33 B. de Leede c Rashid b Carse 56 S. Edwards c Roy b Payne 64 T. Nidamanuru st Buttler b Rashid 4 L.

van Beek c Rashid b Willey 0 T. Pringle run out (Malan/Payne) 6 A. Dutt b Willey 0 F. Klaassen not out 3 P. van Meekeren b Willey 2 Extras: (b2, lb3, nb2, w13) 20 Total: (all out, 49.2 overs) 244 Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Singh), 2-88 (Cooper), 3-119 (O'Dowd), 4-203 (De Leede), 5-215 (Nidamanuru), 6-216 (Van Beek), 7-233 (Pringle), 8-237 (Dutt), 9-240 (Edwards), 10-244 (Van Meekeren) Bowling: Willey 8.2-0-36-4 (1w), Payne 9-1-38-1 (3w), Curran 6-0-35-0 (2w), Carse 8-0-49-2 (2nb, 1w), Livingstone 8-0-40-1 (2w), Rashid 10-0-41-1 (2w) England J.

Roy not out 101 P. Salt b Van Meekeren 49 D. Malan b Van Meekeren 0 J. Buttler not out 86 Extras: (lb5, nb1, w6) 12 Total: (2 wickets, 30.1 overs) 248 Did not bat: Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, David Payne Fall of wickets: 1-85 (Salt), 2-85 (Malan) Bowling: Klaassen 7-0-42-0 (5w), Van Beek 6-0-48-0, Van Meekeren 7-0-59-2 (1nb), Pringle 6.1-0-50-0, Dutt 2-0-22-0, De Leede 2-0-22-0 (1w) result: England won by eight wickets Player of the match: Jason Roy (ENG) Player of the series: Jos Buttler (ENG) Series: England win three-match series 3-0 Toss: England Umpires: Rizwan Akram (NED), Paul Reiffel (AUS)tv umpire: Adriaan van den Dries (NED)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

Related Topics

Cricket Rashid Jos David Van Livingstone Netherlands Paul Reiffel TV All P

Recent Stories

Tennis: Eastbourne ATP and WTA results

Tennis: Eastbourne ATP and WTA results

4 minutes ago
 Facilities in model bazaar checked

Facilities in model bazaar checked

4 minutes ago
 Measures needed to save children from malnutrition ..

Measures needed to save children from malnutrition: Minister

4 minutes ago
 NGOs urge UN to pick 'courageous' rights chief

NGOs urge UN to pick 'courageous' rights chief

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges world community to rise above polit ..

Pakistan urges world community to rise above politics to aid quake-hit Afghanist ..

8 minutes ago
 Shaheen Khalid Butt assumes charge of OPC Vice Cha ..

Shaheen Khalid Butt assumes charge of OPC Vice Chairperson

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.