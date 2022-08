Rotterdam, Netherlands, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Brief score from the first innings of the second one-day international between the Netherlands and Pakistan on Thursday: At RotterdamNetherlands 186 all out, 44.1 overs (B. de Leede 89, T. Cooper 66; Haris Rauf 3-16, Mohammad Nawaz 3-42) v PakistanToss: Netherlands