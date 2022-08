Cricket: Netherlands v Pakistan 3rd ODI scores

Rotterdam, Netherlands, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the third one-day international between the Netherlands and Pakistan on Sunday: At Rotterdam Pakistan 206 all out, 49.4 overs (B.

Azam 91, M. Nawaz 27; Bas de Leede 3-50, Vivian Kingma 2-15) v Netherlands 197 all out, 49.2 overs (T. Cooper 62, V. Singh 50; Naseem Shah 5-33, Mohammad Wasim 4-36) Toss: PakistanResult: Pakistan win by nine runsSeries: Pakistan win 3-0