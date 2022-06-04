UrduPoint.com

Cricket: Netherlands V West Indies 3rd ODI Scores

Muhammad Rameez Published June 04, 2022 | 10:56 PM

Cricket: Netherlands v West Indies 3rd ODI scores

Brief scores from the third and final one-day international as West Indies beat Netherlands by 20 runs in Amstelveen on Saturday

Amstelveen, Netherlands, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the third and final one-day international as West Indies beat Netherlands by 20 runs in Amstelveen on Saturday.

West Indies 308 for five in 50 overs (K.

Mayers 120, S. Brooks 101 not out) Netherlands 288 all out in 49.5 overs (M. O'Dowd 89, V. Singh 54, M. Ahmed 42; S. Lewis 3-67, A. Hosein 2-52, H. Walsh 2-54) result: West Indies won by 20 runsWest Indies win the three-match series 3-0

Related Topics

Brooks Netherlands All From

Recent Stories

IG Punjab take notice of woman's gang rape in Jhel ..

IG Punjab take notice of woman's gang rape in Jhelum

1 minute ago
 Marriyum tells Imran to contain his 'Shehbazophobi ..

Marriyum tells Imran to contain his 'Shehbazophobia', wait till 2023 silently

24 minutes ago
 Prime Minister directs devising emergency plan to ..

Prime Minister directs devising emergency plan to reduce load-shedding: Marriyum ..

25 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice of firin ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice of firing incident

25 minutes ago
 War in Ukraine: Latest developments

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

25 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz directs to complete s ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz directs to complete surface water treatment project ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.