Cricket: Netherlands v West Indies 3rd ODI scores

Amstelveen, Netherlands, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the third and final one-day international as West Indies beat Netherlands by 20 runs in Amstelveen on Saturday.

West Indies 308 for five in 50 overs (K.

Mayers 120, S. Brooks 101 not out) Netherlands 288 all out in 49.5 overs (M. O'Dowd 89, V. Singh 54, M. Ahmed 42; S. Lewis 3-67, A. Hosein 2-52, H. Walsh 2-54) result: West Indies won by 20 runsWest Indies win the three-match series 3-0