Cricket: Netherlands v West Indies ODI brief scores

Amstelveen, Netherlands, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the second one-day international as West Indies beat Netherlands by five wickets in Amstelveen on Thursday.

Netherlands 214 all out in 48.3 50 overs (S.

Edwards 68, M. O'Dowd 51, V. Singh 46; A. Hosein 4-39) West Indies 217 for five in 45.3 overs (King 91 not out, Carty 43 not out; de Leede 2-46) result: West Indies won by five wickets West Indies lead the three-match series 2-0 The third ODI is at Amstelveen on Saturday.

