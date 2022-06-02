UrduPoint.com

Cricket: Netherlands V West Indies ODI Brief Scores

Muhammad Rameez Published June 02, 2022 | 11:18 PM

Cricket: Netherlands v West Indies ODI brief scores

Brief scores from the second one-day international as West Indies beat Netherlands by five wickets in Amstelveen on Thursday

Amstelveen, Netherlands, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the second one-day international as West Indies beat Netherlands by five wickets in Amstelveen on Thursday.

Netherlands 214 all out in 48.3 50 overs (S.

Edwards 68, M. O'Dowd 51, V. Singh 46; A. Hosein 4-39) West Indies 217 for five in 45.3 overs (King 91 not out, Carty 43 not out; de Leede 2-46) result: West Indies won by five wickets West Indies lead the three-match series 2-0 The third ODI is at Amstelveen on Saturday.

afp

Related Topics

Lead Netherlands All From

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz visits residence of M ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz visits residence of Muhammad Ashraf who was lynched ..

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz briefed on Gujranwala ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz briefed on Gujranwala-Hafizabad road project

2 minutes ago
 Tourism Police force formally launched in KP

Tourism Police force formally launched in KP

2 minutes ago
 At Least 643 Cases of Monkeypox Detected Across 26 ..

At Least 643 Cases of Monkeypox Detected Across 26 Non-Endemic States - WHO

2 minutes ago
 US Imposes New Sanctions on 17 Russian Officials, ..

US Imposes New Sanctions on 17 Russian Officials, Businessmen, 16 Entities - Tre ..

13 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Give Safe Passage to Ships With Uk ..

Russia Ready to Give Safe Passage to Ships With Ukrainian Grain if Kiev Demines ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.