Cricket: New Zealand V Australia 1st Test Scoreboard

Published February 29, 2024

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Scoreboard after day one of the first Test between New Zealand and Australia in Wellington on Thursday:

Australia 1st innings

S. Smith c Blundell b Henry 31

U. Khawaja b Henry 33

M. Labuschagne c Mitchell b Kuggeleijn 1

C. Green not out 103

T. Head c Blundell b O'Rourke 1

M. Marsh c Blundell b Henry 40

A. Carey c Williamson b Kuggeleijn 10

M. Starc c Latham b O'Rourke 9

P. Cummins lbw b Ravindra 16

N.

Lyon c Blundell b Henry 5

J. Hazlewood not out 0

Extras (b11, 1b6, nb2, w11) 30

Total (for 9 wkts, 85 overs) 279

Fall of wickets: 1-61 (Smith), 2-65 (Labuschagne), 3-88 (Khawaja), 4-89 (Head), 5-156 (Marsh), 6-176 (Carey), 7-211 (Starc), 8-244 (Cummins), 9-267 (Lyon)

Bowling: Southee 20-4-68-0 (nb1), Henry 20-7-43-4, O'Rourke 20-8-59-2 (w2), Kuggeleijn 17-1-56-2 (nb1, w1), Mitchell 4-0-17-0, Ravindra 4-0-19-1

Toss: New Zealand

Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Marais Erasmus (RSA)

tv umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

