Cricket: New Zealand V Australia 1st Test Scoreboard
Muhammad Rameez Published February 29, 2024 | 11:20 AM
Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Scoreboard after day one of the first Test between New Zealand and Australia in Wellington on Thursday:
Australia 1st innings
S. Smith c Blundell b Henry 31
U. Khawaja b Henry 33
M. Labuschagne c Mitchell b Kuggeleijn 1
C. Green not out 103
T. Head c Blundell b O'Rourke 1
M. Marsh c Blundell b Henry 40
A. Carey c Williamson b Kuggeleijn 10
M. Starc c Latham b O'Rourke 9
P. Cummins lbw b Ravindra 16
N.
Lyon c Blundell b Henry 5
J. Hazlewood not out 0
Extras (b11, 1b6, nb2, w11) 30
Total (for 9 wkts, 85 overs) 279
Fall of wickets: 1-61 (Smith), 2-65 (Labuschagne), 3-88 (Khawaja), 4-89 (Head), 5-156 (Marsh), 6-176 (Carey), 7-211 (Starc), 8-244 (Cummins), 9-267 (Lyon)
Bowling: Southee 20-4-68-0 (nb1), Henry 20-7-43-4, O'Rourke 20-8-59-2 (w2), Kuggeleijn 17-1-56-2 (nb1, w1), Mitchell 4-0-17-0, Ravindra 4-0-19-1
Toss: New Zealand
Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Marais Erasmus (RSA)
tv umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024
Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai
ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election
KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade
London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam
PPP leader stresses for unity in political leadership vital to gain high goals
UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in Afghanistan
Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, reviews Urs arrangements
Caretaker PM disapproves PTI’s move of writing a letter to IMF
300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Jiwani: Achakzai
PYCA joins Transform Pakistan campaign to demand iTFA regulation
More Stories From Sports
-
PSL 9: Munro helps Islamabad United to beat Karachi Kings12 hours ago
-
Multan Sultans arrive in Karachi for PSL 9 matches14 hours ago
-
Muhammad Amir highlights importance of PSL, player welfare15 hours ago
-
Cricket: Afghanistan v Ireland Test scoreboard16 hours ago
-
PTF's National Training Centre achieves ITF White Recognition Status15 hours ago
-
Japan target Olympic gold after beating North Korea to qualify16 hours ago
-
Root back in top 3 of ICC Rankings15 hours ago
-
National Kabaddi C'ship kicks off15 hours ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 15 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will Win18 hours ago
-
Tri-Cricket Series, DG Sports XI beat Sports Writers by 11 runs19 hours ago
-
FIFA Series friendlies to commence in March17 hours ago
-
HEC Inter-Varsity Boys Tug of War Championship begins in City20 hours ago