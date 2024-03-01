Cricket: New Zealand V Australia 1st Test Scoreboard
Muhammad Rameez Published March 01, 2024 | 11:30 AM
Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Scoreboard at the end of the second day of the first Test between New Zealand and Australia on Friday in Wellington:
Australia 1st innings 383 (C. Green 174 not out, M. Marsh 40; M. Henry 5-70)
Australia 2nd innings
S. Smith b Southee 0
U. Khawaja not out 5
M. Labuschagne c Blundell b Southee 2
N. Lyon not out 6
Extras 0
Total (for two wickets, 8 overs) 13
Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Smith), 2-4 (Labuschagne)
Bowling: Southee 4-2-5-2, Henry 4-1-8-0
New Zealand 1st innings
T. Latham b Starc 5
W. Young c Carey b Marsh 9
K. Williamson run out 0
R. Ravindra C Lyon b Hazlewood 0
D.
Mitchell c Carey b Cummins 11
T. Blundell c Head b Lyon 33
G. Phillips c Starc b Hazlewood 71
S. Kuggeleijn c Green b Lyon 0
M. Henry c Labuschagne b Lyon 42
T. Southee c Head b Lyon 1
W. O'Rourke not out 0
Extras (b1, lb3, nb2, w1) 7
Total (all out, 43.1 overs) 179
Fall of wickets: 1-12 (Latham), 2-12 (Williamson), 3-12 (Ravindra), 4-29 (Mitchell), 5-29 (Young), 6-113 (Blundell), 7-113 (Kuggeleijn), 8-161 (Phillips), 9-162 (Southee), 10-179 Henry
Bowling: Starc 9-4-34-1 (wd1), Hazlewood 12-0-55-2, Cummins 10-2-33-1, Marsh 4-0-10-1 (nb2), Lyon 8.1-1-43-4
Toss: New Zealand
Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Marais Erasmus (RSA)
tv umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)
