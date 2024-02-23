Cricket: New Zealand v Australia - 2nd T20 scores

Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Brief scores from the second Twenty20 international between New Zealand and Australia in Auckland on Friday:

Australia 174 all out in 19.5 overs (T. Head 45, P. Cummins 28; L.

Ferguson 4-12, B. Sears 2-29) v New Zealand 102 all out in 17 overs (G. Phillips 42; A. Zampa 4-34, N. Ellis 2-16)

result: Australia win by 72 runs

Series: Australia lead 2-0

Toss: New Zealand