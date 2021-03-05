UrduPoint.com
Cricket: New Zealand V Australia Fourth T20 Scores

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 03:09 PM

Cricket: New Zealand v Australia fourth T20 scores

Scoreboard in the fourth Twenty20 international between New Zealand and Australia at Wellington Regional Stadium on Friday

Scoreboard in the fourth Twenty20 international between New Zealand and Australia at Wellington Regional Stadium on Friday.

Australia: M. Wade c Sodhi b Santner 14 A. Finch not out 79 J. Philippe c Southee b Sodhi 13 G. Maxwell c Guptill b Boult 18 M. Stoinis c Williamson b Sodhi 19 A. Agar b Boult 0 M. Marsh c Southee b Sodhi 6 J. Richardson not out 4 Extras (w3) 3 Total (six wickets; 20 overs) 156 Fall of wickets: 1-18 (Wade), 2-42 (Philippe), 3-68 (Maxwell), 4-93 (Stoinis), 5-97 (Agar), 6-114 (Marsh) Did not bat, K. Richardson, A. Zampa, R. Meredith.

Bowling: Southee 4-0-32-0, Boult 4-0-27-2 (1w), Santner 4-0-16-1, Jamieson 4-0-49-0 (2w), Sodhi 4-0-32-3 New Zealand M. Guptill c Maxwell b Agar 7 T. Seifert b K. Richardson 19 K. Williamson c Marsh b Maxwell 8 D.

Conway c Stoinis b Agar 17 G. Phillips run out (Philippe/Wade) 1 J. Neesham c Finch b Zampa 3 M. Santner b Maxwell 3 T. Southee c Wade b K.Richardson 6 K. Jamieson c MMaxwell b K.Richardson 30 I. Sodhi c Finch b Zampa 0 T. Southee not out 6 Extras (b1, lb1, w4) 6 Total (10 wickets; 18.5 overs) 106 Fall of wickets: 1-21 (Guptill), 2-34 (Seifert), 3-36 (Williamson), 4-41 (Phillips), 5-48 (Neesham), 6-57 (Santner), 7-64 (Southee), 8-80 (Conway), 9-82 (Sodhi) Bowling: Agar 4-0-11-2, Meredith 3-0-20-0 (1w), J. Richardson 2-0-16-0, Zampa 4-0-24-2 (1w), K. Richardson 2.5-0-19-3 (1w), Maxwell 3-0-14-2 (1w) Toss: Australia result: Australia win by 50 runs Series: The five-match series is level at 2-2 Man of the match: Aaron Finch (AUS) Umpires: Wayne Knights (NZL), Chris Brown (NZL)tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

