Cricket: New Zealand v Australia fourth T20 scores

Wellington (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Scoreboard in the fourth Twenty20 international between New Zealand and Australia at Wellington Regional Stadium on Friday.

Australia: M. Wade c Sodhi b Santner 14 A. Finch not out 79 J. Philippe c Southee b Sodhi 13 G. Maxwell c Guptill b Boult 18 M. Stoinis c Williamson b Sodhi 19 A. Agar b Boult 0 M. Marsh c Southee b Sodhi 6 J. Richardson not out 4 Extras (w3) 3 Total (six wickets; 20 overs) 156 Fall of wickets: 1-18 (Wade), 2-42 (Philippe), 3-68 (Maxwell), 4-93 (Stoinis), 5-97 (Agar), 6-114 (Marsh) Did not bat, K. Richardson, A. Zampa, R. Meredith.

Bowling: Southee 4-0-32-0, Boult 4-0-27-2 (1w), Santner 4-0-16-1, Jamieson 4-0-49-0 (2w), Sodhi 4-0-32-3 New Zealand M. Guptill c Maxwell b Agar 7 T. Seifert b K. Richardson 19 K. Williamson c Marsh b Maxwell 8 D.

Conway c Stoinis b Agar 17 G. Phillips run out (Philippe/Wade) 1 J. Neesham c Finch b Zampa 3 M. Santner b Maxwell 3 T. Southee c Wade b K.Richardson 6 K. Jamieson c MMaxwell b K.Richardson 30 I. Sodhi c Finch b Zampa 0 T. Southee not out 6 Extras (b1, lb1, w4) 6 Total (10 wickets; 18.5 overs) 106 Fall of wickets: 1-21 (Guptill), 2-34 (Seifert), 3-36 (Williamson), 4-41 (Phillips), 5-48 (Neesham), 6-57 (Santner), 7-64 (Southee), 8-80 (Conway), 9-82 (Sodhi) Bowling: Agar 4-0-11-2, Meredith 3-0-20-0 (1w), J. Richardson 2-0-16-0, Zampa 4-0-24-2 (1w), K. Richardson 2.5-0-19-3 (1w), Maxwell 3-0-14-2 (1w) Toss: Australia result: Australia win by 50 runs Series: The five-match series is level at 2-2 Man of the match: Aaron Finch (AUS) Umpires: Wayne Knights (NZL), Chris Brown (NZL)tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)