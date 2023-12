Nelson, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Brief scores from the second one-day international between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Nelson on Wednesday:

Bangladesh 291 all out (S Sarkar 169, M Rahim 45; W O'Rourke 3-47) v New Zealand 296-3 (H Nicholls 95, W Young 89; H Mahmud 2-57)

result: New Zealand won by seven wickets to lead the series 2-0.

Toss: New Zealand