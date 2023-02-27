Cricket: New Zealand v England 2nd Test scoreboard

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Scoreboard after New Zealand's second innings against England on the fourth day of the second Test in Wellington on Monday: England 1st innings 435-8 declared (H.

Brook 186, J. Root 153 not out; M. Henry 4-100) New Zealand 1st innings 209 (T. Southee 73; S. Broad 4-61) New Zealand 2nd innings (f/o, overnight 202-3) T. Latham lbw b Root 83 D. Conway c Pope b Leach 61 K.

Williamson c Foakes b Brook 132 W. Young b Leach 8 H. Nicholls c Brook b Robinson 29 D. Mitchell c Root b Broad 54 T. Blundell c Root b Leach 90 M. Bracewell run out 8 T.

Southee c sub b Leach 2 M.

Henry c Root b Leach 0 N. Wagner not out 0 Extras (b1, lb5, nb8, w2) 16 Total (all out, 162.3 Overs) 483 Fall of wickets: 1-149 (Conway), 2-155 (Latham), 3-167 (Young), 4-222 (Nicholls), 5-297 (Mitchell), 6-455 (Williamson), 7-478 (Bracewell), 8-482 (Southee), 9-482 (Henry), 10-483 (Blundell) Bowling: Anderson 27-7-77-0 (1nb), Robinson 28-6-84-1 (1w), Broad 24-3-79-1, Leach 61.3-12-157-5 (4nb), Root 12-0-39-1, Stokes 2-0-16-0 (1w, 3nb), Brook 8-0-25-1 Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Rod Tucker (AUS)tv umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)