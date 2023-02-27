UrduPoint.com

Cricket: New Zealand V England 2nd Test Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 27, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Cricket: New Zealand v England 2nd Test scoreboard

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Scoreboard after New Zealand's second innings against England on the fourth day of the second Test in Wellington on Monday: England 1st innings 435-8 declared (H.

Brook 186, J. Root 153 not out; M. Henry 4-100) New Zealand 1st innings 209 (T. Southee 73; S. Broad 4-61) New Zealand 2nd innings (f/o, overnight 202-3) T. Latham lbw b Root 83 D. Conway c Pope b Leach 61 K.

Williamson c Foakes b Brook 132 W. Young b Leach 8 H. Nicholls c Brook b Robinson 29 D. Mitchell c Root b Broad 54 T. Blundell c Root b Leach 90 M. Bracewell run out 8 T.

Southee c sub b Leach 2 M.

Henry c Root b Leach 0 N. Wagner not out 0 Extras (b1, lb5, nb8, w2) 16 Total (all out, 162.3 Overs) 483 Fall of wickets: 1-149 (Conway), 2-155 (Latham), 3-167 (Young), 4-222 (Nicholls), 5-297 (Mitchell), 6-455 (Williamson), 7-478 (Bracewell), 8-482 (Southee), 9-482 (Henry), 10-483 (Blundell) Bowling: Anderson 27-7-77-0 (1nb), Robinson 28-6-84-1 (1w), Broad 24-3-79-1, Leach 61.3-12-157-5 (4nb), Root 12-0-39-1, Stokes 2-0-16-0 (1w, 3nb), Brook 8-0-25-1 Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Rod Tucker (AUS)tv umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

Related Topics

Young Wellington Conway Mitchell Anderson Rod Tucker Chris Gaffaney David Boon TV All New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th February 2023

2 hours ago
 Fujairah provides food supplies to quake victims i ..

Fujairah provides food supplies to quake victims in Syria, Türkiye

13 hours ago
 Syrian President receives UAE Parliament&#039;s de ..

Syrian President receives UAE Parliament&#039;s delegation

13 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid, King of Ba ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid, King of Bahrain attend luncheon

14 hours ago
 UAE, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain sign $2 billion of ..

UAE, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain sign $2 billion of industrial agreements

15 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.