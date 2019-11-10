UrduPoint.com
Cricket: New Zealand V England Fifth T20 Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 09:20 AM

Cricket: New Zealand v England fifth T20 scoreboard

Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Scoreboard Sunday after the New Zealand innings against England in the fifth Twenty20 international in Auckland, reduced to 11 over per side by rain: New Zealand M.

Guptill c Banton b Rashid 50 C. Munro c Vince b S. Curran 46 C. de Grandhomme c Vince b Mahmood 6 T. Seifert b T. Curran 39 J. Neesham not out 1 R. Taylor run out (S.

Curran/Billings) 3 Extras (lb1) 1 Total (for 5 wkts, 11 overs) 146 Fall of wickets: 1-83 (Guptill), 2-93 (de Grandhomme), 3-120 (Munro), 4-143 (Seifert), 5-146 (Taylor) Bowling: S.

Curran 2-0-33-1, T. Curran 2-0-30-1, Jordan 2-0-28-0, Rashid 3-0-34-1, Mahmood 2-0-20-1 Toss: England Series 2-2 Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL) and Wayne Knights (NZL)tv Umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM).

