Cricket: New Zealand v England - second Test scoreboard

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Scoreboard after New Zealand were dismissed on the third day of the second Test against England in Wellington on Sunday: England 1st innings 435-8 declared (H.

Brook 186, J. Root 153; M. Henry 4-100) New Zealand 1st innings (overnight 138-7) T. Latham c Root b Leach 35 D. Conway c Foakes b Anderson 0 K. Williamson c Foakes b Anderson 4 W. Young c Foakes b Anderson 2 H.

Nicholls c Pope b Leach 30 D. Mithell c Pope b Leach 13 T. Blundell c Leach b Broad 38 M. Bracewell c and b Broad 6 T.

Southee c Crawley b Broad 73 M. Henry c Anderson b Broad 6 N. Wagner not out 0 Extras (nb2) 2 Total (53.2 overs) 209 Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Conway), 2-7 (Williamson), 3-21 (Young), 4-60 (Latham), 5-77 (Nicholls), 6-96 (Mitchell), 7-103 (Bracewell), 8-201 (Southee), 9-208 (Blundell), 10-209 (Henry) Bowling: Anderson 10-1-37-3, Broad 14.2-2-61-4, Robinson 12-4-31-0 (1nb), Leach 17-1-80-3 (1nb) Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Rod Tucker (AUS)tv umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)