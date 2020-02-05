Cricket: New Zealand v India 1st ODI scoreboard

UrduPoint.com
Final scores in the first one-day international between New Zealand and India in Hamilton on Wednesday

Hamilton, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Final scores in the first one-day international between New Zealand and India in Hamilton on Wednesday: India P. Shaw c Latham b de Grandhomme 20 M.

Agarwal c Blundell b Southee 32 V. Kohli b Sodhi 51 S. Iyer c Santner b Southee 103 KL Rahul not out 88 K. Jadhav not out 26 Extras (lb 7, w 19, nb1) 27 Total (4 wickets, 50 overs) 347 Fall of wickets: 1-50 (Shaw), 2-54 (Agarwal), 3-156 (Kohli), 4-292 (Iyer) Bowling: Southee 10-1-85-2 (w1), Bennett 10-0-77-0 (w6), de Grandhomme 8-0-41-1 (w3), Neesham 8-0-52-0 (nb1, w3), Santner 10-0-58-0 (w2), Sodhi 4-0-27-1 New Zealand: M.

Guptill c Jadhav b Thakur 32 H. Nicholls run out Kohli 78 T.

Blundell st Rahul b Yadav 9 R. Taylor not out 109 T. Latham c Shami b Yadav 69 J. Neesham c Jadhav b Shami 9 C. de Grandhomme run out Kohli 1 M.

Santner not out 12 Extras (lb 4, w 24, nb 1) 29 Total (6 wickets, 48.1 overs) 348 Fall of wickets: 1-85 (Guptill), 2-109 (Blundell), 3-171 (Nicholls), 4-309 (Latham), 5-328 (Neesham), 6-331 (de Grandhomme) Bowling: Bumrah 10-1-53-0 (w13), Shami 9.1-0-63-1 (w7), Thakur 9-0-80-1 (nb1,w2), Jadeja 10-0-64-0 (w1), Yadav 10-0-84-2 (w1) result: New Zealand win by four wickets Series: New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0 Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Langton Rusere (ZIM), Shaun Haig (NZL)tv Umpire: Bruce Oxenford (AUS)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

