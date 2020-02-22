UrduPoint.com
Cricket: New Zealand V India 1st Test Scoreboard

Sat 22nd February 2020

Cricket: New Zealand v India 1st Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on day two of the first Test between New Zealand and India at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on day two of the first Test between New Zealand and India at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday: India 1st innings (Overnight 122-5) P.

Shaw b Southee 16 M. Agarwal c Jamieson b Boult 34 C. Pujara c Watling b Jamieson 11 V. Kohli c Taylor b Jamieson 2 A. Rahane c Watling b Southee 46 H. Vihari c Watling b Jamieson 7 R. Pant run out (Patel) 19 R.

Ashwin b Southee 0 I. Sharma c Watling b Jamieson 5 M. Shami c Blundell b Southee 21 J. Bumrah not out 0 Extras (lb1, w3) 4 Total (all out; 68.1 overs) 165 Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Shaw), 2-35 (Pujara), 3-40 (Kohli), 4-88 (Agarwal), 5-101 (Vihari), 6-132 (Pant).

7-132 (Ashwin), 8-143 (Rahane), 9-165 (Sharma) Bowling: Southee 20.

1-5-49-4, Boult 18-2-57-1, de Grandhomme 11-5-12-0, Jamieson 16-3-39-4 (3w), Patel 3-2-7-0 New Zealand 1st innings T. Latham c Pant b Sharma 11 T.

Blundell b Sharma 30 K. Williamson c sub (Jadeja) b Shami 89 R. Taylor c Pujara b Sharma 44 H. Nicholls c Kohli b Ashwin 17 B. Watling not out 14 C. de Grandhomme not out 4 Extras: (b1, lb1, w5) 7 Total: (five wickets; 71.1 overs) 216 Fall of wickets: 1-26 (Latham), 2-73 (Blundell), 3-166 (Taylor), 4-185 (Williamson), 5-207 (Nicholls) To bat: Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult Bowling: Bumrah 18.1-4-62-0 (5w), Sharma 15-6-31-3, Shami 17-2-61-1, Ashwin 21-1-60-1 Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Aleem Dar (PAK)tv Umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI).

