Cricket: New Zealand v India 2nd ODI

Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Scoreboard after New Zealand's innings in the second one-day international against India in Auckland on Saturday: New Zealand M. Guptill run out (Thakur/Rahul) 79 H. Nicholls lbw Chahal 41 T. Blundell v Saini b Thakur 22 R. Taylor not out 73 T. Latham lbw Jadeja 7 J. Neesham run out (Jadeja) 3 C. de Grandhomme c Iyer b Thakur 5 M. Chapman c&b Chahal 1 T. Southee c Saini b Chahal 3 K.

Jamieson not out 25 Extras: (b4, lb4, w6) 14 Total: (eight wickets; 50 overs) 273 Fall of wickets: 1-93, (Nicholls), 2-142 (Blundell), 3-157 (Guptill). 4-171 (Latham), 5-175 (Neesham), 6-185 (de Grandhomme), 7-187 (Chapman), 8-197 (Southee) Did not bat: Hamish Bennett.

Bowling: Thakur 10-1-60-2 (3w), Bumrah 10-0-64-0 , Saini 10-0-48-0 (2w), Chahal 10-0-58-3 (1w), Jadeja 10-0-35-1 Toss: India Umpires: Bruce Oxenford (AUS), Chris Brown (NZL)tv Umpire: Langton Rusere (ZIM)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG).