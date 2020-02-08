Cricket: New Zealand v India 2nd ODI

Completed scoreboard in the second one-day international between New Zealad and India in Auckland on Saturday: New Zealand M. Guptill run out (Thakur/Rahul) 79 H. Nicholls lbw Chahal 41 T. Blundell v Saini b Thakur 22 R

Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Completed scoreboard in the second one-day international between New Zealad and India in Auckland on Saturday: New Zealand M. Guptill run out (Thakur/Rahul) 79 H. Nicholls lbw Chahal 41 T. Blundell v Saini b Thakur 22 R. Taylor not out 73 T. Latham lbw Jadeja 7 J. Neesham run out (Jadeja) 3 C. de Grandhomme c Iyer b Thakur 5 M. Chapman c&b Chahal 1 T. Southee c Saini b Chahal 3 K. Jamieson not out 25 Extras: (b4, lb4, w6) 14 Total: (eight wickets; 50 overs) 273 Fall of wickets: 1-93, (Nicholls), 2-142 (Blundell), 3-157 (Guptill). 4-171 (Latham), 5-175 (Neesham), 6-185 (de Grandhomme), 7-187 (Chapman), 8-197 (Southee) Did not bat: Hamish Bennett.

Bowling: Thakur 10-1-60-2 (3w), Bumrah 10-0-64-0 , Saini 10-0-48-0 (2w), Chahal 10-0-58-3 (1w), Jadeja 10-0-35-1 India P.

Shaw b Jamieson 24 M. Agarwal c Taylor b Bennett 3 V. Kohli b Southee 15 S. Iyer c Latham b Bennett 52 K. Rahul b de Grandhomme 4 K. Jadhav c Nicholls b Southee 9 R. Jadeja c de Grandhomme b Neesham 55 S. Thakur b de Grandhomme 18 N. Saini b Jamieson 45 Y. Chahal run out (Neesham/Latham) 10 J. Bumrah not out 0 Extras: (lb4, w12) 16 Total (all out; 48.3 overs) 251 Fall of wickets: 1-21 (Agarwal), 2-34 (Shaw), 3-57 (Kohli), 4-71 (Rahul), 5-96 (Jadhav), 6-129 (Iyer), 7-153 (Thakur), 8-229 (Saini), 9-251(Chahal), 10-251 (Jadeja) Bowling: Bennett 9-0-58-2 (3w), Southee 10-1-41-2 (1w), Jamieson 10-1-42-2, de Grandhomme 10-1-54-2 (2w), Neesham 9.3-0-52-1 Toss: India result: New Zealand won by 22 runs Series: New Zealand lead 2-0 Umpires: Bruce Oxenford (AUS), Chris Brown (NZL)tv Umpire: Langton Rusere (ZIM)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG).