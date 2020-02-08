UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cricket: New Zealand V India 2nd ODI

Zeeshan Mehtab 18 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 04:06 PM

Cricket: New Zealand v India 2nd ODI

Completed scoreboard in the second one-day international between New Zealad and India in Auckland on Saturday: New Zealand M. Guptill run out (Thakur/Rahul) 79 H. Nicholls lbw Chahal 41 T. Blundell v Saini b Thakur 22 R

Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Completed scoreboard in the second one-day international between New Zealad and India in Auckland on Saturday: New Zealand M. Guptill run out (Thakur/Rahul) 79 H. Nicholls lbw Chahal 41 T. Blundell v Saini b Thakur 22 R. Taylor not out 73 T. Latham lbw Jadeja 7 J. Neesham run out (Jadeja) 3 C. de Grandhomme c Iyer b Thakur 5 M. Chapman c&b Chahal 1 T. Southee c Saini b Chahal 3 K. Jamieson not out 25 Extras: (b4, lb4, w6) 14 Total: (eight wickets; 50 overs) 273 Fall of wickets: 1-93, (Nicholls), 2-142 (Blundell), 3-157 (Guptill). 4-171 (Latham), 5-175 (Neesham), 6-185 (de Grandhomme), 7-187 (Chapman), 8-197 (Southee) Did not bat: Hamish Bennett.

Bowling: Thakur 10-1-60-2 (3w), Bumrah 10-0-64-0 , Saini 10-0-48-0 (2w), Chahal 10-0-58-3 (1w), Jadeja 10-0-35-1 India P.

Shaw b Jamieson 24 M. Agarwal c Taylor b Bennett 3 V. Kohli b Southee 15 S. Iyer c Latham b Bennett 52 K. Rahul b de Grandhomme 4 K. Jadhav c Nicholls b Southee 9 R. Jadeja c de Grandhomme b Neesham 55 S. Thakur b de Grandhomme 18 N. Saini b Jamieson 45 Y. Chahal run out (Neesham/Latham) 10 J. Bumrah not out 0 Extras: (lb4, w12) 16 Total (all out; 48.3 overs) 251 Fall of wickets: 1-21 (Agarwal), 2-34 (Shaw), 3-57 (Kohli), 4-71 (Rahul), 5-96 (Jadhav), 6-129 (Iyer), 7-153 (Thakur), 8-229 (Saini), 9-251(Chahal), 10-251 (Jadeja) Bowling: Bennett 9-0-58-2 (3w), Southee 10-1-41-2 (1w), Jamieson 10-1-42-2, de Grandhomme 10-1-54-2 (2w), Neesham 9.3-0-52-1 Toss: India result: New Zealand won by 22 runs Series: New Zealand lead 2-0 Umpires: Bruce Oxenford (AUS), Chris Brown (NZL)tv Umpire: Langton Rusere (ZIM)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG).

Related Topics

India Auckland Lead Virat Kohli Chris Broad TV All New Zealand

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 9, 2020 in Pakistan

8 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

58 minutes ago

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

11 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

11 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.