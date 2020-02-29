Cricket: New Zealand v India 2nd Test scoreboard

Christchurch, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Scoreboard at the end of India's first innings on day one of the second Test between New Zealand and India in Christchurch on Saturday: India 1st innings M.

Agarwal lbw Boult 7 P. Shaw c Latham b Jamieson 54 C. Pujara c Watling b Jamieson 54 V. Kohli lbw Southee 3 A. Rahane c Taylor b Southee 7 H. Vihari c Watling b Wagner 55 R. Pant b Jamieson 12 R.

Jadeja c Boult b Jamieson 9 U. Yadav c Watling b Jamieson 0 M. Shami b Boult 16 J.

Bumrah not out 10 Extras: (b4, lb6, w5) 15 Total: (all out; 63 overs) 242 Fall of wickets: 1-30 (Agarwal), 2-80 (Shaw), 3-85 (Kohli), 4-113 (Rahane), 5-194 (Vihari), 6-197 (Pujara), 7-207 (Pant), 8-207 (Yadav), 9-216 (Jadeja), 10-242 (Shami) Bowling: Southee 13-5-38-2, Boult 17-2-89-2, de Grandhomme 9-2-31-0, Jamieson 14-3-45-5 (5w), Wagner 10-2-29-1 Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)tv Umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK)Match refereee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI).