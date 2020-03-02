UrduPoint.com
Cricket: New Zealand V India 2nd Test Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 08:20 AM

Cricket: New Zealand v India 2nd Test scoreboard

Christchurch, New Zealand, March 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Final scoreboard after the second Test between New Zealand and India ended in Christchurch on Monday: India 1st innings 242 (Vihari 55, Shaw 54, Pujara 54; Jamieson 5-45) New Zealand 1st innings 235 (Latham 52, Jamieson 49; Shami 4-81, Bumrah 3-62) India 2nd innings (overnight 90-6) P.

Shaw c Latham b Southee 14 M. Agarwal lbw Boult 3 C. Pujara b Boult 24 V. Kohli lbw de Grandhomme 14 A. Rahane b Wagner 9 U. Yadav b Boult 1 H. Vihari c Watling b Southee 9 R. Pant c Watling b Boult 4 R.

Jadeja not out 16 M. Shami c Blundell b Southee 5 J. Bumrah run out (Boult/Williamson) 4 Extras (b9, lb12) 21 Total (all out, 46 overs) 124 Fall of wickets: 1-8 (Agarwal), 2-26 (Shaw), 3-51 (Kohli), 4-72 (Rahane), 5-84 (Pujara), 6-89 (Yadav), 7-97 (Vihari), 8-97 (Pant), 9-108 (Shami), 10-124 (Bumrah) Bowling: Southee 11-2-36-3, Boult 14-4-28-4, Jamieson 8-4-18-0, de Grandhomme 5-3-3-1, Wagner 8-1-18-1 New Zealand 2nd innings T.

Latham c Pant b Yadav 52 T. Blundell b Bumrah 55 K. Williamson c Rahane b Bumrah 5 R. Taylor not out 5 H. Nicholls not out 5 Extras (b1, lb8, nb1) 10 Total (three wickets, 36 overs) 132 Fall of wicket: 1-103 (Latham), 2-112 (Williamson), 3-121 (Blundell) Bowling: Bumrah 13-2-39-2, Yadav 14-3-45-1, Shami 3-1-11-0, Jadeja 5-0-24-0 (1nb), Kohli 1-0-4-0 Toss: New Zealand result: New Zealand won by seven wickets Series: New Zealand won two-match series 2-0 Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)tv umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

