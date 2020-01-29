Cricket: New Zealand v India 3rd T20 scoreboard

Scoreboard after India's innings in the third Twenty20 international against New Zealand in Hamilton on Wednesday

Hamilton, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Scoreboard after India's innings in the third Twenty20 international against New Zealand in Hamilton on Wednesday: India R.

Sharma c Southee b Bennett 65 K. Rahul c Munro b de Grandhomme 27 S. Dube c Sodhi b Bennett 3 V. Kohli c Southee b Bennett 38 S. Iyer st Seifert b Santner 17 M. Pandey not out 14 R.

Jadeja not out 10 Extras: (b1, lb2, w2) 5 Total: (five wickets; 20 overs) 179 Fall of wickets: 1-89 (Rahul), 2-94 (Sharma), 3-96 (Dube), 4-142 (Iyer), 5-160 (Kohli) Did not bat: Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah Bowling: Southee 4-0-39-0 (2w), Bennett 4-0-54-3, Kuggeleijn 2-0-10-0, Santner 4-0-37-1, Sodhi 4-0-23-0, de Grandhomme 2-0-13-1 Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Shaun Haig (NZL)tv Umpire: Kim Cotton (NZL)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)