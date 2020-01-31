Cricket: New Zealand v India 4th T20 scoreboard

Scoreboard after the India innings in the fourth Twenty20 international against New Zealand in Auckland on Friday

India K. Rahul c Santner b Sodhi 39 S.

Samson c Santner b Kuggeleijn 8 V. Kohli c Santner b Bennett 11 S. Iyer c Seifert b Sodhi 1 S. Dube c Bruce b Sodhi 12 M. Pandey not out 50 W. Sundar b Santner 0 S. Thakur c Southee b Bennett 20 Y.

Chahal c Seifert b Southee 1 N.

Saini not out 11 Extras: (b2, lb3, w6, nb1) 12 Total: (eight wickets; 20 overs) 165 Fall of wickets: 1-14 (Samson), 2-48 (Kohli), 3-52 (Iyer), 4-75 (Rahul), 5-84 (Dube), 6-88 (Sundar), 7-131 (Thakur), 8-143 (Chahal) Did not bat: Jasprit Bumrah Bowling: Southee 4-0-28-1 (2w), Kuggeleijn 4-0-39-1 (3w, 1nb), Santner 4-0-26-1, Bennett 4-0-41-2 (1w), Sodhi 4-0-26-3 Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Shaun Haig (NZL)tv Umpire: Kim Cotton (NZL)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)