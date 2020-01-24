Cricket: New Zealand v India Twenty20 scoreboard

Completed scoreboard in the first Twenty20 international between New Zealand and India in Auckland on Friday

Munro c Chahal b Thakur 59 K. Williamson c Kohli b Chahal 51 C. de Grandhomme c Dube b Jadeja 0 R. Taylor not out 54 T. Seifert c Iyer b Bumrah 1 M. Santner not out 2 Extras (lb1, w5) 6 Total (5 wickets, 20 overs) 203 Did not bat: Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner, Hamish Bennett Fall of wickets: 1-80 (Guptill), 2-116 (Munro), 3-117 (de Grandhomme), 4-178 (Williamson), 5-181 (Seifert) Bowling: Bumrah 4-0-31-1 (2w), Thakur 3-0-44-1, Shami 4-0-53-0 (3w), Chahal 4-0-32-1, Dube 3-0-24-1, Jadeja 2-0-18-1 India R.

Sharma c Taylor b Santner 7 K. Rahul c Southee b Sodhi 56 V. Kohli c Guptill b Tickner 45 S. Iyer not out 58 S. Dube c Southee by Sodhi 13 M. Pandey not out 14 Extras (10w, nb1) 11 Total (four wickets, 19 overs) 204 Did not bat: Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Sharma), 2-115 (Rahul), 3-121 (Kohli), 4-142 (Dube) Bowling: Southee 4-0-48-0, Santner 4-0-50-1 (3w), Bennett 4-0-36-0 (1w), Tickner 3-0-34-1 (1w, 1nb)), Sodhi 4-0-36-2 (5w) Toss: India result: India won by six wickets Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Shaun Haig (NZL)tv Umpire: Ashley Mehrotra (NZL)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)