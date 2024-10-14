Open Menu

Muhammad Rameez Published October 14, 2024 | 11:22 PM

Cricket: New Zealand v Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup scores

Brief scores from the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and Pakistan in Dubai on Monday

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Brief scores from the Women's T20 cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and Pakistan in Dubai on Monday:

New Zealand 110-6 in 20 overs (Suzie Bates 28, Brooke Halliday 22; Nashra Sandhu 3-18) v Pakistan 56 all out in 11.

4 overs (Fatima Sana 21, Muneeba Ali 15; Amelia Kerr 3-14, Eden Carson 2-7)

result: New Zealand win by 54 runs

Player of the Match: Eden Carson (NZL)

Toss: New Zealand

