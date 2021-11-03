UrduPoint.com

Cricket: New Zealand V Scotland T20 World Cup Scoreboard

Scoreboard in the Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 match between New Zealand and Scotland on Wednesday

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Scoreboard in the Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 match between New Zealand and Scotland on Wednesday: New Zealand M. Guptill c MacLeod b Wheal 93 D.

Mitchell lbw b Sharif 13 K. Williamson c Cross b Sharif 0 D. Conway c Cross b Watt 1 G. Phillips c Greaves b Wheal 33 J. Neesham not out 10 M. Santner not out 2 Extras (lb5, w15) 20 Total (20 overs; 5 wickets) 172 Did not bat: Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult Fall of wickets: 1-35 (Mitchell), 2-35 (Williamson), 3-52 (Conway), 4-157 (Phillips), 5-157 (Guptill) Bowling: Wheal 4-0-40-2 (2w), Sharif 4-0-28-2 (3w), Evans 4-0-48-0 (4w), Watt 4-0-13-1 (1w), Greaves 3-0-26-0, Leask 1-0-12-0 Scotland G.

Munsey c Southee b Sodhi 22 K. Coetzer c Southee b Boult 17 M. Cross b Southee 27 R. Berrington c Conway b Sodhi 20 C. MacLeod b Boult 12 M. Leask not out 42 C. Greaves not out 8 Extras (lb2, w6) 8 Total (20 overs; 5 wickets) 156 Did not bat: Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Brad Wheal Fall of wickets: 1-21 (Coetzer), 2-66 (Munsey), 3-76 (Cross), 4-102 (MacLeod), 5-106 (Berrington) Bowling: Boult 4-0-29-2, Southee 4-0-24-1 (5w), Milne 4-1-36-0, Santner 4-0-23-0, Sodhi 4-0-42-2 (1w) Toss: Scotland result: New Zealand won by 16 runs Umpires: Ahsan Raza (BAN) and Marais Erasmus (RSA) tv Umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)afp

