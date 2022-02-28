Cricket: New Zealand v South Africa 2nd Test scoreboard

Christchurch, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at the close of South Africa's second innings on day four of the second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Monday: South Africa 1st innings 364 (S.

Erwee 108, A. Markram 42, D. Elgar 41; Wagner 4-102, Henry 3-90) New Zealand 1st innings 293 (C. de Grandhomme 120 n.o., D. Mitchell 60; Rabada 5-60, Jansen 4-98) South Africa 2nd innings (overnight 140-5) S.

Erwee lbw Southee 8 D. Elgar c Blundell b Southee 13 A. Markram b Henry 14 R. van der Dussen c&b Wagner 45 T. Bavuma c Southee b Wagner 23 K. Verreynne not out 136 W. Mulder c Blundell b Jamieson 35 M.

Jansen c Young b de Grandhomme 9 K. Rabada c de Grandhomme b Henry 47 K. Maharaj c de Grandhomme b Jamieson 4 L. Sipalma not out 10 Extras: (lb5, w3, nb2) 10 Total: (nine wickets; 100 overs) 354 Fall of wickets: 1-12 (Erwee), 2-23 (Elgar), 3-38 (Markram), 4-103 (van der Dussen), 5-114 (Bavuma), 6-192 (Mulder), 7-219 (Jansen), 8-297 (Rabada), 9-322 (Maharaj) Bowling: Southee 26-5-90-2, Henry 24-5-81-2, Jamieson 21-2-81-2 (3w, 2nb), Wagner 23-3-81-2, de Grandhomme 6-2-16-1 Toss: South Africa Series: New Zealand lead 1-0 Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Wayne Knights (NZL)tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney(NZL)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL).