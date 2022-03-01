Cricket: New Zealand v South Africa 2nd Test scoreboard

Christchurch, New Zealand, March 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Final scoreboard at the end of the second Test between New Zealand and South Africa at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Tuesday: South Africa 1st innings 364 (S.

Erwee 108, A. Markram 42, D. Elgar 41; Wagner 4-102, Henry 3-90) New Zealand 1st innings 293 (C. de Grandhomme 120 not out, D. Mitchell 60; Rabada 5-60, Jansen 4-98) South Africa 2nd innings 354-9 dec (K.

Verreynne 136 not out, K. Rabada 47, R. van der Dussen 45; Wagner 2-81, Henry 2-81) New Zealand 2nd innings (overnight 94-4) T. Latham c van der Dussen b Rabada 1 W. Young c Bavuma b Rabada 0 D.

Conway lbw Sipamla 92 H. Nicholls b Maharaj 7 D. Mitchell b Maharaj 24 T.

Blundell c Bavuma b Jansen 44 C. de Grandhomme c Mulder b Jansen 18 K. Jamieson c Rabada b Jansen 12 T. Southee c Sipamla b Rabada 17 N.

Wagner not out 10 M. Henry lbw Kagiso 0 Extras (lb1, nb1) 2 Total (all out, 93.5 overs) 227 Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Young), 2-6 (Latham), 3-25 (Nicholls), 4-81 (Mitchell), 5-166 (Conway), 6-187 (Blundell), 7-188 (de Grandhomme), 8-201 (Jamieson), 9-220 (Southee), 10-227 (Henry) Bowling: Rabada 19-5-46-3 (1nb), Jansen 23-6-63-3, Maharaj 31.5-9-75-3, Sipamla 14-5-29-1, Mulder 6-1-13-0 Toss: South Africa result: South Africa won by 198 runs Series: 1-1 Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Wayne Knights (NZL)tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney(NZL)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL).