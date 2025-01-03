Open Menu

Cricket: New Zealand V Sri Lanka, 3rd T20 Scores

January 03, 2025

Cricket: New Zealand v Sri Lanka, 3rd T20 scores

Nelson, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Brief scores from the third Twenty20 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Nelson on Thursday:

Sri Lanka 218-5 off 20 overs (Kusal Perera 101, Charith Asalanka 46, Kusal Mendis 22; Jacob Duffy 1-30)

New Zealand 211-7 off 20 overs (Rachin Ravindra 69, Tim Robinson 37, Daryl Mitchell 35; Charith Asalana 3-50, Wanindu Hasaranga 2-38

result: Sri Lanka won by seven runs

Toss: New Zealand

Series: New Zealand won 2-1

More Stories From Sports