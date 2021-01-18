UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cricket Pacer Shaheen Afridi Opens His Own International Standard Gym In City

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 08:57 PM

Cricket pacer Shaheen Afridi opens his own international standard gym in City

Prominent Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi Monday opened a world-class gym in Peshawar that will introduce innovative methods for fitness and training of young players

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Prominent Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi Monday opened a world-class gym in Peshawar that will introduce innovative methods for fitness and training of young players.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai, along with Pakistan cricket team vice-captain Rizwan and fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, inaugurated the gym, which is equipped with world-class machines and facilities.

Introducing modern methods for upcoming players in the gym, Shaheen Afridi termed the gym to be a vital venue for the youngsters to come for fitness and training. The provincial labor minister along with the two prominent cricketers visited different parts of the gym.

Shaukat Yousafzai expressed happiness over setting up a world class gym in Peshawar city and said that it is a great achievement of Shaheen Afridi. He said that Peshawar city needed it. Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said that the PTI government has taken concrete steps for the promotion of sports in the province and for the first time in the history of the province, the establishment of sports complexes at the tehsil level is a testament to this.

He said the development of world clubs infrastructure of sports under Prime Minister 1000 Playground Project would certainly be benefiting millions of youth in the province. He said that the establishment of Shaheen Run for Life Fitness Club in Peshawar is a good initiative.

To be introduced globally, he said, that the government has set up world-class sports complexes in Hayatabad, Peshawar and Mardan, which are equipped with all kinds of modern equipment. Meanwhile, world class sports complexes have been set up in all the divisional headquarters along modern lines.

On this occasion, the provincial minister was informed that Shaheen Fitness Club has all kinds of professional training facilities for all the players and state-of-the-art equipment has been installed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Sports Young Mardan National University Afridi All Government Million

Recent Stories

Emirates Arabian Horse Breeders Championship 2021 ..

13 minutes ago

Pak-China cooperation program on cotton improvemen ..

1 minute ago

Affairs of Punjab Boxing Association

1 minute ago

Administrator Karachi for one-window operation at ..

1 minute ago

Poland Might Open Restaurants, Hotels in February ..

1 minute ago

Eight violations of COVID-19 guidelines detected i ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.