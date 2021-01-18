Cricket pacer Shaheen Afridi opens his own international standard gym in City

Prominent Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi Monday opened a world-class gym in Peshawar that will introduce innovative methods for fitness and training of young players

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Prominent Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi Monday opened a world-class gym in Peshawar that will introduce innovative methods for fitness and training of young players.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai, along with Pakistan cricket team vice-captain Rizwan and fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, inaugurated the gym, which is equipped with world-class machines and facilities.

Introducing modern methods for upcoming players in the gym, Shaheen Afridi termed the gym to be a vital venue for the youngsters to come for fitness and training. The provincial labor minister along with the two prominent cricketers visited different parts of the gym.

Shaukat Yousafzai expressed happiness over setting up a world class gym in Peshawar city and said that it is a great achievement of Shaheen Afridi. He said that Peshawar city needed it. Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said that the PTI government has taken concrete steps for the promotion of sports in the province and for the first time in the history of the province, the establishment of sports complexes at the tehsil level is a testament to this.

He said the development of world clubs infrastructure of sports under Prime Minister 1000 Playground Project would certainly be benefiting millions of youth in the province. He said that the establishment of Shaheen Run for Life Fitness Club in Peshawar is a good initiative.

To be introduced globally, he said, that the government has set up world-class sports complexes in Hayatabad, Peshawar and Mardan, which are equipped with all kinds of modern equipment. Meanwhile, world class sports complexes have been set up in all the divisional headquarters along modern lines.

On this occasion, the provincial minister was informed that Shaheen Fitness Club has all kinds of professional training facilities for all the players and state-of-the-art equipment has been installed.