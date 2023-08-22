Open Menu

Cricket: Pakistan V Afghanistan 1st ODI Scores

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 22, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Cricket: Pakistan v Afghanistan 1st ODI scores

Brief scores from the first innings of the first one-day international between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Hambantota on Tuesday

Hambantota, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Brief scores from the first innings of the first one-day international between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Hambantota on Tuesday:Pakistan 201 in 47.1 overs (Imam-ul-Haq 61, Shadab Khan 39, Iftikhar Ahmed 30; Mujeeb Ur Rahman 3-33, Mohammad Nabi 2-34, Rashid Khan 2-42)Toss: Pakistan

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Mohammad Nabi Rashid Khan Iftikhar Ahmed Shadab Khan Imam-ul-Haq From

Recent Stories

Large quantity of NCP goods seized, one arrested

Large quantity of NCP goods seized, one arrested

27 seconds ago
 CM reviews construction at Services Hospital

CM reviews construction at Services Hospital

29 seconds ago
 3 development schemes approved

3 development schemes approved

4 minutes ago
 EPA continues efforts to revolutionise bibliograph ..

EPA continues efforts to revolutionise bibliographic data in UAE’s publishing ..

11 minutes ago
 Two abducted in separate incidents

Two abducted in separate incidents

4 minutes ago
 Intellectuals condemn Jaranwala incident, express ..

Intellectuals condemn Jaranwala incident, express solidarity with Christian com ..

4 minutes ago
Possible flood: tent villages set up in Multan div ..

Possible flood: tent villages set up in Multan division

4 minutes ago
 MDA to allocate plots for police martyrs in housin ..

MDA to allocate plots for police martyrs in housing societies

4 minutes ago
 100 days to COP28: UAE readies to welcome the worl ..

100 days to COP28: UAE readies to welcome the world to deliver transformative cl ..

41 minutes ago
 DoH continues its efforts to enhance child protect ..

DoH continues its efforts to enhance child protection capacities

56 minutes ago
 Gold rates up by Rs 4,600 to Rs 234,500 per tola

Gold rates up by Rs 4,600 to Rs 234,500 per tola

2 minutes ago
 Pink Ribbon, HEC honour universities leading breas ..

Pink Ribbon, HEC honour universities leading breast cancer awareness

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports