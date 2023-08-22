Cricket: Pakistan v Afghanistan 1st ODI scores

Brief scores from the first innings of the first one-day international between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Hambantota on Tuesday

Hambantota, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Brief scores from the first innings of the first one-day international between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Hambantota on Tuesday:Pakistan 201 in 47.1 overs (Imam-ul-Haq 61, Shadab Khan 39, Iftikhar Ahmed 30; Mujeeb Ur Rahman 3-33, Mohammad Nabi 2-34, Rashid Khan 2-42)Toss: Pakistan