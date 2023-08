Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Brief scores from the third and final one-day international between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Colombo: Pakistan 268-8 in 50 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 67, Babar Azam 60) v Afghanistan 209 all out in 48.4 overs (Mujeeb Ur Rahman 64) result: Pakistan won by 59 runsToss: PakistanSeries: Pakistan 3 Afghanistan 0