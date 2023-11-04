Cricket: Pakistan V New Zealand World Cup Scoreboard
Muhammad Rameez Published November 04, 2023 | 09:54 PM
Scoreboard of the World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Bengaluru on Saturday
Bengaluru, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Scoreboard of the World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Bengaluru on Saturday:
New Zealand
D. Conway c Rizwan b Hasan 35
R. Ravindra c Shakeel b Wasim 108
K. Williamson c Zaman b Iftikhar 95
D. Mitchell b Rauf 29
M. Chapman b Wasim 39
G. Phillips b Wasim 41
M. Santner not out 26
T. Latham not out 2
Extras: (lb8, nb1, w17) 26
Total: (for six wkts; 50 overs) 401
Did not bat: I. Sodhi, T. Southee, T. Boult
Fall of wickets: 1-68 (Conway), 2-248 (Williamson), 3-261 (Ravindra), 4-318 (Mitchell), 5-345 (Chapman), 6-388 (Phillips)
Bowling: Shaheen 10-0-90-0 (w5), Hasan Ali 10-0-82-1 (1nb, 2w), Iftikhar 8-0-55-1, Rauf 10-0-85-1 (2w), Wasim 10-0-60-3 (3w), Salman 2-0-21-0 (1w)
Pakistan
Abdullah Shafique c Williamson b Southee 4
Fakhar Zaman not out 126
Babar Azam not out 66
Extras: (lb1, w3) 4
Total: (for one wkt; 25.
3 overs) 200
Did not bat: Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf
Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Shafique)
Bowling: Boult 6-0-50-0 (2w), Southee 5-0-27-1, Santner 5-0-35-0, Phillips 5-1-42-0, Sodhi 4-0-44-0 (1w), Mitchell 0.3-0-1-0
result: Pakistan won by 21 runs on DLS method
Toss: Pakistan
Umpires: Paul Wilson (AUS) and Richard Kettleborough (ENG)
tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (WIS)
Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)