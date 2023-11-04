Cricket: Pakistan v New Zealand World Cup scoreboard

Scoreboard of the World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Bengaluru on Saturday

Bengaluru, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Scoreboard of the World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Bengaluru on Saturday:

New Zealand

D. Conway c Rizwan b Hasan 35

R. Ravindra c Shakeel b Wasim 108

K. Williamson c Zaman b Iftikhar 95

D. Mitchell b Rauf 29

M. Chapman b Wasim 39

G. Phillips b Wasim 41

M. Santner not out 26

T. Latham not out 2

Extras: (lb8, nb1, w17) 26

Total: (for six wkts; 50 overs) 401

Did not bat: I. Sodhi, T. Southee, T. Boult

Fall of wickets: 1-68 (Conway), 2-248 (Williamson), 3-261 (Ravindra), 4-318 (Mitchell), 5-345 (Chapman), 6-388 (Phillips)

Bowling: Shaheen 10-0-90-0 (w5), Hasan Ali 10-0-82-1 (1nb, 2w), Iftikhar 8-0-55-1, Rauf 10-0-85-1 (2w), Wasim 10-0-60-3 (3w), Salman 2-0-21-0 (1w)

Pakistan

Abdullah Shafique c Williamson b Southee 4

Fakhar Zaman not out 126

Babar Azam not out 66

Extras: (lb1, w3) 4

Total: (for one wkt; 25.

3 overs) 200

Did not bat: Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf

Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Shafique)

Bowling: Boult 6-0-50-0 (2w), Southee 5-0-27-1, Santner 5-0-35-0, Phillips 5-1-42-0, Sodhi 4-0-44-0 (1w), Mitchell 0.3-0-1-0

result: Pakistan won by 21 runs on DLS method

Toss: Pakistan

Umpires: Paul Wilson (AUS) and Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (WIS)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)