Cricket: Pakistan V Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup Scores

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 03, 2024 | 11:48 PM

Cricket: Pakistan v Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup scores

Brief scores from the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Thursday

Sharjah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Brief scores from the Women's T20 cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Thursday:

Pakistan 116 all out in 20 overs (Sana 30; Athapaththu 3-18, Kumari 3-19, Prabodhani 3-20) v Sri Lanka 85-9 in 20 overs (Iqbal 3-17)

Toss: Pakistan

result: Pakistan won by 31 runs

