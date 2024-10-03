Cricket: Pakistan V Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup Scores
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 03, 2024 | 11:48 PM
Brief scores from the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Thursday
Sharjah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Brief scores from the Women's T20 cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Thursday:
Pakistan 116 all out in 20 overs (Sana 30; Athapaththu 3-18, Kumari 3-19, Prabodhani 3-20) v Sri Lanka 85-9 in 20 overs (Iqbal 3-17)
Toss: Pakistan
