Cricket returns as England bat in first Test against West Indies

Southampton, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :England captain Ben Stokes decided to bat in the first Test against the West Indies at Southampton on Wednesday as international cricket resumed for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown.

Stokes was leading England for the first time, with regular captain Joe Root missing the match to attend the birth of his second child.

England left out veteran paceman Stuart Broad after rain meant there was no play before lunch in the first of this three-Test series being played behind closed doors.