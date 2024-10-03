Cricket: Scotland V Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup Scores
Muhammad Rameez Published October 03, 2024 | 06:33 PM
Brief scores from the opening match of the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup between Scotland and Bangladesh in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates on Thursday
Brief scores from the opening match of the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup between Scotland and Bangladesh in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates on Thursday:
Bangladesh 119-7 (Sobhana Mostary 36, Shathi Rani 29; Saskia Horley 3-13) v Scotland 103-7 (Sarah Bryce 49 not out, Ritu Moni 2-15)
Toss: Bangladesh
Result: Bangladesh win by 16 runs
