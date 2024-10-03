Brief scores from the opening match of the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup between Scotland and Bangladesh in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates on Thursday

Sharjah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Brief scores from the opening match of the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup between Scotland and Bangladesh in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates on Thursday:

Bangladesh 119-7 (Sobhana Mostary 36, Shathi Rani 29; Saskia Horley 3-13) v Scotland 103-7 (Sarah Bryce 49 not out, Ritu Moni 2-15)

Toss: Bangladesh

Result: Bangladesh win by 16 runs