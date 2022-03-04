Cricket: Shane Warne factfile

Factfile on Shane Warne, the great Australian leg-spinner who died from a suspected heart attack at the age of 52: Full name

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Factfile on Shane Warne, the great Australian leg-spinner who died from a suspected heart attack at the age of 52: Full name: Shane Keith Warne Born: September 13, 1969 in Melbourne Died: March 4, 2022 in Koh Samui, Thailand Major teams: Australia, Victoria, Rajasthan Royals, Hampshire, Melbourne stars Bowling style: Right-arm leg-break Test debut: v India, Sydney, January 1992 Last Test: v England, Sydney, January 2007 Test record: 145 matches, 708 wickets, 25.41 average One-day record: 194 matches, 293 wickets, 25.

73 average Warne's achievements: - In 2000 selected as one of the five Wisden Cricketers of the Century, the only specialist bowler selected in the quintet - Leading wicket-taker in Tests before being overtaken by Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka - Only second bowler after Muralitharan to take combined 1,000 wickets in Tests and ODIs - Five-wicket hauls in a Test innings: 37 - Ten-wicket hauls in a Test: 10 - Best Test bowling: 8-71 v England, Brisbane, November 1994 - Test hat-tricks: (1) v England, Melbourne, December 1994 - Highest Test score: 99 v New Zealand, Perth, November 2001 - Test catches: 125- Test man-of-the-match awards: 17- Test wickets in a Calendar year: 96-record (2005), 72 (1993), 70 (2004), 68 (1997), 67 (2002)