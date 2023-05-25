UrduPoint.com

Cricket-Skipper Babar Azam Visits Zalmi Talent Hunt In Peshawar

Muhammad Rameez Published May 25, 2023 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Peshawar Zalmi and Pakistan captain Babar Azam arrived in Peshawar to watch the Zalmi Talent Hunt Program being continued at Hayatabad cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Babar Azam was received by the Peshawar Zalmi management soon after his arrival at Hayatabad sports Complex to watch the talent hunt.

Upon his arrival, Babar was presented with a traditional Pashtoon "Qula" Turban and was enthusiastically welcomed.

The Peshawar Zalmi Talent Hunt program has been going on for three days in Peshawar wherein more than 10,000 young cricketers were registered in Zalmi Talent Hunt.

After the talent hunt, Peshawar Zalmi has formed four teams consisting of young cricketers, who were short-listed from the two-day open trials.

The selection committee headed by Inzamam Ul Haq with former fast bowler Muhammad Akram, Kamran Akmal, Fayyaz Khan were the members.

Soon after short-listed four teams, league matches were also conducted and among them, the best and final twenty players were selected.

The short-listed 20 players would be sent to National Cricket academy and would be trained and coached under qualified coaches.

