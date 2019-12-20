UrduPoint.com
Cricket: South Africa A V England Scores

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 10:07 PM

Cricket: South Africa A v England scores

Close of play scores on the first day of a three-day non-first-class match between South Africa A and the touring England team at Willowmoore Park on Friday

Benoni, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Close of play scores on the first day of a three-day non-first-class match between South Africa A and the touring England team at Willowmoore Park on Friday: England 337-5 in 89 overs (R Burns 56, J Denly 103, B Stokes 47, O Pope 70 not out; A Phehlukwayo 2-51) Toss: England

Your Thoughts and Comments

