Cricket: South Africa beat England

Cape Town, Feb 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :South Africa beat England by seven wickets in the first one-day international at Newlands on Tuesday.

Brief scores: England 258-8 in 50 overs (J. Roy 32, J. Denly 87, C. Woakes 40; T. Shamsi 3-38) South Africa 259-3 in 47.4 overs (Q. de Kock 107, T. Bavuma 98) result: South Africa won by seven wicketsSeries: South Africa lead the three-match series 1-0Toss: South Africa