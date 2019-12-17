UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cricket: South Africa Invitation XI V England Scores

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 09:48 PM

Cricket: South Africa Invitation XI v England scores

Brief scores at close of play on the first day of a two-day non-first-class match between a Cricket South Africa Invitation XI and the England touring team at Willowmoore Park on Tuesday

Benoni, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Brief scores at close of play on the first day of a two-day non-first-class match between a cricket South Africa Invitation XI and the England touring team at Willowmoore Park on Tuesday: England 309-7 in 90 overs (D Sibley 58 retired, J Denly 60 retired, J Root 72 retired) Toss: England

Related Topics

Cricket South Africa

Recent Stories

All-out efforts to be made for resolution of busin ..

2 minutes ago

Four injured in grenade attack

2 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister to outlaw Brexit extension beyon ..

2 minutes ago

Utility stores raise oil, ghee prices second time ..

2 minutes ago

Poor security measures: Unidentified woman makes e ..

8 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Italian Ambassador

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.