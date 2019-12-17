Cricket: South Africa Invitation XI v England scores

Brief scores at close of play on the first day of a two-day non-first-class match between a Cricket South Africa Invitation XI and the England touring team at Willowmoore Park on Tuesday

Benoni, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Brief scores at close of play on the first day of a two-day non-first-class match between a cricket South Africa Invitation XI and the England touring team at Willowmoore Park on Tuesday: England 309-7 in 90 overs (D Sibley 58 retired, J Denly 60 retired, J Root 72 retired) Toss: England