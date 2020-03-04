Cricket: South Africa v Australia 2nd ODI scores

Brief scores from the second one-day international between South Africa and Australia at the Mangaung Oval on Wednesday

Bloemfontein, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Brief scores from the second one-day international between South Africa and Australia at the Mangaung Oval on Wednesday: Australia 271 in 50 overs (D. Warner 35, A. Finch 69, D. Short 69, M. Marsh 36; A. Nortje 2-59, L. Ngidi 6-58)Match situation: South Africa need 272 runs to winToss: Australia