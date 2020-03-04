UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cricket: South Africa V Australia 2nd ODI Scores

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 09:14 PM

Cricket: South Africa v Australia 2nd ODI scores

Brief scores from the second one-day international between South Africa and Australia at the Mangaung Oval on Wednesday

Bloemfontein, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Brief scores from the second one-day international between South Africa and Australia at the Mangaung Oval on Wednesday: Australia 271 in 50 overs (D. Warner 35, A. Finch 69, D. Short 69, M. Marsh 36; A. Nortje 2-59, L. Ngidi 6-58)Match situation: South Africa need 272 runs to winToss: Australia

Related Topics

Australia South Africa From

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Ma’an&#039;s ..

1 minute ago

ERC establishes housing complexes, motherhood and ..

1 minute ago

Talks to promote UAE-Pakistan collaboration on hou ..

16 minutes ago

Insights into new airport security technologies wi ..

16 minutes ago

UAE President issues Decree appointing GPSSA Direc ..

31 minutes ago

Communication for the public has been at the heart ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.